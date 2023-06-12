President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, said he identified with the pain of Nigerians and argued that the temporal discomfort was necessary to save the country from going under.

He equally hailed the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola who he described as “symbol of democracy”.

“I feel your pain. This is one decision we must bear to save our country from going under and take our resources away from the stranglehold of a few unpatriotic elements,” Tinubu said in his maiden Democracy Day address to Nigerians as President.

Recall Tinubu in his inaugural speech on May 29, stated that subsidy can no longer justify its ever-increasing costs in the wake of drying resources, hence, announced its removal.

Following Tinubu’s announcement, the increase in petrol pump price skyrocketed from N195 to N537 nationwide, alongside an ancillary price increase in transportation and commodities.

