Zamfara residents have stated that hunger and security issues are their major concern.

In Zamfara State, as the present administration of Governor Dauda Lawal marks one year in office on Democracy Day, many indigenes have high expectations regarding security, livelihood, and further development.

The people’s cries for security and food reveal that the condition is unbearable; they are now hungry and living from hand to mouth.

Speaking with a Peoples Democratic Party supporter and political analyst, Mallam Abba Mohammed, said Governor Dauda Lawal has a lot to do, particularly for the teeming supporters of the PDP and his well-wishers in the state.

“Supporters of the PDP at the grassroots are crying out due to neglect coupled with economic hardship in just one year,” he lamented.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu and Governor Dauda need to get closer to their supporters. “Things are not easy; food prices are increasing day by day, and insecurity is bedeviling every angle of the country. People live in fear and need livelihood support.”

Mallam Abdullahi, a retired primary school teacher, shared his opinion on the present administration of Governor Dauda and the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s one year in office, describing it as nothing but hardship.

“My opinion on the present government is that it has nothing to show, rather it is creating uncertainty, hardship, and increasing insecurity.”

“In our state, Zamfara, the present government has spent one year in office. The issue of security that is bedeviling the state is worrisome, and we need food to eat,” he added.

It was gathered that most people in the state expected that the issue of insecurity would have drastically reduced, if not resolved and become a thing of the past.

“But the reverse is the case; insecurity is on the increase, and citizens are living from hand to mouth,” he lamented.