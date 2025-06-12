Democracy Day: Groups advocate Confederation of seven republics

The President of the Benin-based God and People Prayer Parliament, Dr Dele Oluwatade, on Thursday said that the present democratic dispensation was nothing but a celebration of the various political conspiracies against the nation, Nigeria.

The medical doctor-turned-activist added that there was no need to celebrate June 12 as Democracy Day in the country, positing that the best option for the nation was to find a way of midwifing a political arrangement that would ensure a Confederation, with Nigeria dissolving into seven separate republics independent of one another.

Dr Oluwatade lamented that the chief actors of the conspiracies against the democratic institution had ensured that the people’s choices had not been allowed to rule.

He disclosed that the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, was not the first victim of the conspiracies, as the Avatar, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, had earlier been a victim.

With these past experiences, Oluwatade advised that Nigerians must terminate the conspiracies that had bedevilled the country and avert the brewing one in the name of “coalition”, by developing the orientation that no alliance or coalition with the feudal Fulani would amount to anything in the interest of the generality of the people.

According to him, “Now, and presently in Nigeria, Nigeria is facing the ultimate conspiracy, and that is the Fulani nation against the Nigerian nation. So I want to remind all Nigerians and all the black nations of Nigeria that Fulani no longer stands in brotherhood, we stand as in our Nigerian anthem.”

To that end, Oluwatade further submitted that it was “dangerous” and also “foolish” to identify with those who did not believe in Nigerian nationhood.

The activist called on President Bola Tinubu to begin to initiate the processes that would lead to a Confederation, whereby the country would dissolve into seven independent units: Borno, Middle-Belt, Yoruba, Edo, Niger Delta, Hausa and Biafra Republics.

He emphasised that the attempt by the National Assembly to create an additional 36 states to bring Nigeria to a 69-state structure was part of the conspiracies, positing that the people, rather than the National Assembly, had the capacity to determine the structure of the nation.

Dissolving Nigeria into independent republics, he stressed, would allow the different nationalities to live with their different idiosyncrasies without affecting one another’s growth and potential.

“Since the USA government has said that Nigeria may divide by 2030, of course, that is the endpoint of what we are doing now, so the antidote is to create the Republics of Nigeria.

“That is what we were before the Oyinbo people came. When we create this republic, then the military should be decentralised to the republics.

“Those soldiers who could not fight the terrorists when they were united in the Nigerian Army, when they get to their Midwest Republic, the Midwestern Republic soldiers, the Yoruba Republic soldiers, etc., will defend their republics individually. Biafra soldiers will fight for their republics. That is how to survive, and anything less than this is begging the question,” Oluwatade submitted.

