Democracy Day: Gov Kefas laying solid foundation for greater Taraba – Commissioner

Taraba Commissioner for Rural and Urban Development, Mr Peter Julius, on Thursday, said Governor Agbu Kefas was laying a solid foundation for a greater Taraba in the future.

Julius while saluting Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day, commended Governor Kefas for what he described as a deliberate and focused effort to deliver the dividends of democracy and reposition the state for long-term development.

The commissioner made the commendation while speaking to journalists in Jalingo, he expressed that the Kefas-led administration was quietly laying a solid foundation for greater Taraba, even though the results are not immediately visible to many residents.

“Governor Kefas is doing his best to serve the people of Taraba. He is building a strong foundation. It may not be visible to everyone now, but time will show that Taraba is moving forward,” the commissioner said.

According to him, the administration inherited several structural and service delivery challenges, but rather than dwell on complaints, the governor has rolled up his sleeves to confront them head-on.

“For us in the Ministry of Rural and Urban Development, there was no functional evacuation truck when we assumed office. We refurbished the available ones and have stepped up efforts to keep the city clean. Today, Jalingo is visibly cleaner and more orderly,” he said.

Julius also disclosed that plans were underway to decongest the state capital by relocating heavy-duty trailers to a designated park as part of a broader urban renewal strategy.

He noted that security in the state had improved significantly, which, according to him, has boosted investor confidence. “The just-concluded Taraba Investment Summit proved skeptics wrong and clearly demonstrated the governor’s commitment to repositioning the state. Today, Taraba is the new bride for investors. Our security architecture has improved, and we are working on the construction of both rural and urban roads to stimulate economic activities, especially in remote communities,” he said.

The commissioner, however, expressed concern over what he described as a general lack of appreciation for government services by some residents.

“Our people often don’t acknowledge or appreciate the services being rendered. But we remain focused on delivering our mandate,” he said.

Julius urged citizens to support the government’s vision and remain hopeful, noting that genuine development takes time and meticulous planning.

“Meaningful change doesn’t happen overnight. It requires patience, consistency, and a shared commitment to progress,” he added.