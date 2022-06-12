Democracy Day: Gov Inuwa tasks citizenry on active participation in electoral process, governance

As Nigeria marks the 2022 Democracy Day Anniversary on Sunday, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has enjoined the people of the state to continue to play their roles in deepening democracy by actively participating in the electoral process, which he noted has improved over the years.

In a goodwill message, to mark the June 12 Democracy Day, Inuwa Yahaya noted that democracy has come to stay in the country calling on the people of the state to get involved and remain steadfast as major stakeholders in the process of governance.

The Governor also noted with delight the successful conduct of party congresses and primaries, calling on the people of the state to exhibit same maturity as the 2023 electioneering process begins soon.

He urged the citizenry to take advantage of the opportunity of the continuous voters’ registration, especially those who are just attaining voting age or those that had not registered previously, to obtain their PVCs in order to be eligible to exercise their rights and contribute to nation-building.

The Governor noted that the 23 years of uninterrupted democratic governance in Nigeria has ushered in sustainable development in Gombe State, which has helped in improving the lives of the people.

He paid glowing tributes to both the past and present leaders of the State, noting that their efforts ensured that Gombe remains one indivisible entity.





He stated that, “For us in Gombe State, there is no denying the fact that democracy has ushered in a period of sustainable development for our dear State. Three successive civilian administrations have come and gone, paving the way for our own administration.”

“Let me use this opportunity to pay tribute to our past and present leaders, who have contributed in deepening our democratic experience and strengthening our political culture”, he added.

Inuwa Yahaya further stated that, “I, therefore, call on us to rededicate ourselves to nation-building, remain united and frontally confront our problems with total commitment and prayers. We must always remember that the task of nation-building is a collective responsibility.”

He urged the citizenry to appreciate the state’s diversity through understanding and recognizing the interests of various ethnic and religious groups as well as promoting brotherhood and respect for one another.

The Governor also reassured the people of Gombe State of his administration’s commitment to continually prioritize their well-being through the provision of socio-economic infrastructure, ensuring peace and security, law and justice as well as providing equal opportunities for all.

The governor added, “To this end, we shall continue to engage all stakeholders in order to give our people a sense of belonging. We will also remain focused to ensure the full actualization of our vision for the creation of Gombe State, which is to build a prosperous, peaceful and all-inclusive State for all its people.”

“Our objective is to build a broad developmental consensus for our dear State, one that is built on a foundation of shared ownership and collective responsibility. In this regard, we are meticulously implementing our novel 10-year Development Plan as a road map for the transformation of the state that aligns with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as set by the United Nations”, he assured.

He added that, “As a Government that rode to the power on tremendous public goodwill, the verdict is clear- that we have been able to touch positively on the lives of our people. From township and rural roads to water supply, from huge investment in education and health care to Agriculture and industrialization and coupled with our track record of prudent financial management, civil service reform and Internal security, we have demonstrated that our administration is on track to deliver on our campaign promises”.

He also said that the cumulative effect of his administration’s prudence and leadership character is the coming of various development partners to the state with remarkable results to show.

The Governor concluded that, “Gombe is now the best state in the ease of doing business in Nigeria and has been adjudged the safest and most peaceful state. It is now clearly that the Jewel in the Savannah is now set on the path of a new dawn and the impact of our transformational leadership is gaining traction within three years of our stewardship.”

