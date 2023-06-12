For Nigerian entertainer Olajide Orodo (aka GMG Boss), it is a crucial moment to celebrate and pay tribute to those who have dedicated their lives to the betterment of fellow citizens in the history of the country.

The artiste noted that one powerful way to honour the individuals that have fought for Nigeria’s unity and democracy including, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Ahmadu Ibrahim Bello Ahmadu Ibrahim Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto, Chief Margaret Ekpo, Nnamdi Benjamin Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Mallam Aminu Kano, Chief Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, and others, is through art, specifically music.

As a result of this, GMG Boss has dedicated his new music video through a social media post made earlier today.

According to him, the new work is targeted at inspiring Nigerian youths, adding, “The video is aimed at motivating youths to get involved, contribute to positive change, enjoy the best life has to offer, and work towards a better future.”

“Music has the power to transcend boundaries, bridge divides, and bring people together. It can foster dialogue, spark conversations, and encourage collaboration among diverse groups, ultimately fostering a more united society,” he added.

Through the emotions evoked by GMG Boss in the music and visuals, the video can cultivate a sense of shared purpose and ignite a passion for progress and success.