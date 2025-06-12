Democracy Day: Fuel subsidy removal, naira floating only benefiting political class — CONUA

The Congress of University Academics (CONUA) has observed that the fuel subsidy removal and the floating of Naira policies of the Federal Government are only benefiting the political class and not the masses.

The union made this assertion in a statement signed by its president, Dr Niyi Sunmonu, to commemorate the country’s 26th Democracy Day on Thursday.

CONUA is a breakaway union from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The group declared that even though the twin policy decisions were “presented as necessary steps to reposition the country’s economy and plug financial leakages, their actual impact has been deeply troubling.”

This is because, according to the union, the expected benefits from the two policies have not trickled down, and instead channeled more financial resources into the hands of the political class, with minimal or no improvement in the living conditions of the common Nigerian.

While saluting the resilience of Nigerian people and reaffirming its commitment to the pursuit of justice, equity, and excellence in and outside the university system, the group called on the federal government to find a workable solution to the economic crisis in the country.

The union, however, commended the federal government for the recent release of funds for the payment of the Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) to deserving academic staff.

“But we strongly condemn emerging reports that some vice-chancellors are attempting to selectively pay academics based on union affiliation,” the group noted.

It said, “For us, such practices are unethical, divisive, anti-democratic, and run contrary to the government directive that the funds are meant for all deserving academics.

“So, we call on the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, to urgently investigate and stop such infractions.

“It is also unacceptable that the inter-university centres were conspicuously excluded from the allowance disbursement.

“We consider this as a glaring oversight and demands immediate redress, as the affected academics play critical roles in national development and deserve equal treatment.

“We also sound a clear warning that the issue of academic remuneration remains unresolved.

“For over 16 years, salaries of Nigerian academics have remained almost stagnant, despite the changing economic realities and spiraling inflation.

“The motivation for academic work is at its lowest ebb, and unless the Federal Government urgently addresses this situation, the university system may collapse under the weight of frustration, brain drain, and institutional decay.

“Furthermore, outstanding issues such as the January to December 2023 arrears of the Wage Award remain unpaid, alongside the third-party deductions for May-July 2022, which are yet to be remitted.

“These omissions have put unnecessary strain on academics and undermined the credibility of the government’s commitments.

“So, as we celebrate the ideals of democracy, we remind the Federal Government that democracy is not only about voting and representation – it is also about justice, fairness, and accountability.

“The university system is central to Nigeria’s future, and neglecting its welfare is a dangerous gamble.

“CONUA urges the government to match its rhetoric of reform with concrete actions that improve the lives of those who nurture the minds of future generations.”