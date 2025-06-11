Democracy Day: Firm pledges 20 million jobs in support of Tinubu’s govt

As part of activities to commemorate the 2025 Democracy Day, a consultancy firm, Joenewideas International, has pledged to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration with the creation of 20 million jobs for Nigerian youths.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Prof Ifemenanwa Joseph Okeke, made this known during a press briefing in Awka on Wednesday. He said the company’s support aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and will be implemented through various skills acquisition programmes.

Prof Okeke stated that the job opportunities would cut across political, ethnic, tribal, and religious affiliations, focusing instead on inclusion and national development.

He revealed that the jobs would be created through a “Waste to Wealth” initiative centred on the recycling of human and agro-allied waste products. Beneficiaries will be trained in the fabrication of industrial solar energy systems, recycling technologies, and the manufacturing of agricultural machinery.

According to him, “Joenewideas International, a green energy development and promotion international consultancy firm, took a unanimous decision to partner and support the current administration of President Tinubu because of his style of leadership and committed to democratic values in Nigeria.”

He emphasised that the initiative is not profit-driven but aimed at helping the President realise his vision of economic empowerment for Nigerian youths.

“We are not doing this to gathered much profits but to support Mr President to enable him achieved his vision of making every Nigerian an employer of labour.

“We are going to used what we know and what we have through our skills acquisition programmes to empowered the 20 million unemployed youths across the states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja. We want every Nigerian youth under this current administration to be legally engaged in doing one thing or the other,” he said.

He commended President Tinubu for his commitment to democratic values and national development, describing his leadership as a beacon of hope.

“We are honoured to extol the virtues of Mr. President, who has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the growth and development of our beloved country, Nigeria. His leadership and vision have rekindled hope and inspired a new generation of Nigerians to embrace democracy as a way of life.

“Within his two years in office, he has able to promote economic growth, good governance, and social justice. His dedication to the nation’s progress is a testament to his statesmanship and vision.”

Prof Okeke also called for collaboration from federal, state, and local governments, as well as investors, religious institutions, and other relevant stakeholders, to actualise the firm’s job creation target.

“As we mark this significant day in our nation’s history, we recognize President Tinubu’s tireless efforts to strengthen democratic institutions, promote economic growth, and ensure the well-being of all Nigerians. Your leadership is a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of democracy,” he added.

He used the occasion to appeal to the President not to relent in his efforts to move the country to the next level.

