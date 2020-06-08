Democracy day: FG declares June 12 public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Friday, June 12, 2020, as public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day Celebration.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government congratulated all Nigerians at home and abroad for the entrenchment of democratic rule in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2018 directed that the nation’s Democracy Day should hold on June 12 of every year. Before then Democracy Day was celebrated on May 29 to reflect the day the country returned to civil rule in 1999 after long years of military regime.

Buhari, however, declared June 12 Democracy Day to honour the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola, who also honoured posthumously with the highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic.

The Interior Minister while announcing the public holiday in a statement, on Monday, in Abuja, commended the heroes of democracy for their dogged determination and sacrifice which eventually birthed Democratic Governance in Nigeria.

The statement was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah.

Aregbesola called on all Nigerians to continue to cherish these selfless efforts and collaborate with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to ensure the realisation of the democratic ideals which these Patriots fought for, even at the cost of their lives.

The Minister who reassured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s commitment to battling the scourge of COVID-19 with the cooperation of all Nigerians, advised them further, to take responsibility for stopping the spread of the virus.

He reiterated the need for all Nigerians to stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.

He equally wished all Nigerians at home and abroad a Happy Democracy Day Celebration.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE