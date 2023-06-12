He used the occasion to remind the people of the importance of democracy and the need to uphold its principles adding that democracy is not just about elections but also about the rule of law, respect for human rights, and citizens’ participation in the decision-making process.

Governor Mutfwang pointed out that the annulment of June 12, 1993, elections was a dark moment in the history of Nigeria and called for the protection of democratic tenets and respect for the will of the people.

He called on the people of Plateau State to reflect on the journey so far, be grateful to God for keeping us among the living; and to say the least, we must resolve to live together in the interest of peace, unity, and progress of our beloved state.

Mutfwang said, “Today, our land needs healing. Our land needs the hand of God. Our land needs divine intervention. The land has come under unprovoked attacks by invaders who are hell-bent on causing pain, untold hardship, and destroying our heritage.