Democracy Day celebration: Niger gov says democracy has entrenched democratic values in Nigeria

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello has said that the state has made tangible progress in the entrenchment of democratic values in the affairs of governance with respect to rule of law, separation of power, fundamental human rights and constitutional provisions since the return of democratic government in 1999.

Gov Bello stated this at an event organized by the state entertainment group in collaboration with the Council for Arts and Culture to celebrate Democracy Day, held at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre, Minna.

The Governor, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, said, “a lot of progress has been achieved since the nation returned to democratic governance.”

He added that the present administration has made health, education, agriculture, infrastructure and economic regeneration its policy thrust since its assumption of office on 29, May 2015, and however conceded that the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the country in 2020, and insecurity challenges have brought a setback.

He underscored the importance of having a secured environment which was necessary for providing good governance and leadership to the people for the purpose of development, urging the people to remain steadfast in prayers even as the government is resolute to end the carnage.

“I am deeply touched by the way banditry, and kidnapping activities are going on in the state, but I can assure you all that we are making frantic efforts to tackle insecurity in the whole state, particularly in the worst hit Local Government Areas of Munya, Rafi, Shiroro, and some parts of zone C,” he said.

Also, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matana, while presenting a paper, titled, “Security challenges and its effect on governance and national development”, advocated the need for radical change in the country’s value system, modernization of security agencies, support wealth and employment creation as well as the entrenchment of social justice among others for insecurity to be addressed in the country.

Matane said that if these problems were not addressed, the problem of insecurity will continue to linger on and it will have adverse effect on the country by limiting foreign investors, long term negative effect on the economy, destruction of existing infrastructure and denying the opportunity to establish new ones and many others.

The Executive Chairman, Niger State Basic Education Board (NSUSBEB), Dr Isah Adamu, also in his paper titled “Insecurity and the role of the creative industry in the society”, described the creative industry as one of the most vibrant in the world with a strong revenue generation base, noting that when properly harnessed, the industry will reduce unemployment and poverty.

Earlier, Commissioner of Culture and Tourism, Mrs Rifkatu Adamu Chidawa who explained that the event was to consider the security challenges in the country and proffer solutions, said the state was blessed with various natural tourist potentials and invited the people to take advantage of it as the state has friendly policy and is opened to partnership.

Highpoints of the event included a play by the Niger State Entertainment Industry on the security challenges and presentation of awards to some distinguished personalities that have contributed towards the development of the entertainment industry in the state.

The event also featured the presentation of awards to Gov Bello, former Niger State Governor, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, the Provost, Federal College of Education( FCE) Kontagora, Prof. Faruoq Rashid Haruna, Engr. Sani Ndanusa the former Minister of Sports, Comrade Kabiru Sani (RATTUWU President), Sa’adatu Balarabe, and a posthumous award was given to late Solomon Sokomba the initiator of GWAPE International, the Niger State Cultural Troupe.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Niger gov says democracy has entrenched democratic values in Nigeria ; Niger gov says democracy has entrenched democratic values in Nigeria ; Niger gov says democracy has entrenched democratic values in Nigeria ; Niger gov says democracy has entrenched democratic values in Nigeria.