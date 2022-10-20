Demise of Ekiti speaker shocking, devastating ― Kogi Speaker

The Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Prince) Matthew Kolawole has described the sudden demise of the Ekiti State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oluwafunminiyi Afuye as shocking and devastating.

Speaker Kolawole disclosed this in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Femi Olugbemi and made available to newsmen in Lokoja.

According to him, the news of the demise of his Ekiti State counterpart who was reported to be active without any sign of aliments two days ago before his unfortunate demise was occasioned by cardiac arrest at the age of 66, was received with shock and grief.

He said it is a monumental loss not only to his immediate family, Ikere Constituency 1, Ekiti State but to the entire country especially the Nigeria Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures and humanity, pointing out that it is painful to lose such a wonderful and lovable personality whose services to the state and humanity will be greatly missed.

He commiserates with the Government and people of Ekiti State, especially the newly sworn-in Governor Biodun Oyebanji, urging them to take solace in the words of God which says “there is time to be born and time to die”, praying that God will grant the immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable and irreparable loss.

The late Afuye developed sudden complications in the morning of Wednesday, 19th October 2022 and was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Afuye, a former Commissioner in the state, was in the Assembly between 2007 and 2011 and was in his second term in the Assembly with the tenure billed to expire in June of next year.