A geriatric medicine specialist, Dr Olutoyin Akande-Ajala, has warned that nearly 45 per cent of dementia cases could potentially be prevented or delayed through early intervention and control of modifiable risk factors, urging Nigeria to strengthen its response to the growing health challenge.

Akande-Ajala gave the warning while delivering a presentation titled Old Age Psychiatry – Dementia at the IMSG-UK Symposium on Mental Health, held at the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan.

She said dementia remained poorly understood in Nigeria, with many families mistaking its symptoms for normal ageing or concealing affected relatives because of stigma, a situation that often delays diagnosis and appropriate care.

The Chief Executive Officer of JBS Gerontology Centre, Lagos, stressed that dementia was not an inevitable consequence of growing old but a medical condition requiring proper assessment, treatment and long-term support.

Citing global estimates, she said about 57 million people were living with dementia worldwide, with nearly 10 million new cases recorded annually, while the number was projected to rise significantly in the coming decades.

She noted that low- and middle-income countries, including Nigeria, would bear a substantial proportion of the growing burden.

Akande-Ajala identified high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, physical inactivity, hearing and vision loss, depression, social isolation, high cholesterol, air pollution, traumatic brain injury and limited education among the recognised risk factors.

She urged Nigerians to take preventive measures through regular exercise, healthy diets, control of blood pressure and blood sugar, avoidance of tobacco and harmful alcohol use, and prompt treatment of hearing and vision problems.

The specialist explained that dementia involved a decline in memory, thinking and other cognitive abilities severe enough to interfere with independent daily activities. Alzheimer’s disease is its most common form, while vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia and frontotemporal dementia are other recognised types.

She cautioned against confusing dementia with delirium and depression, noting that delirium often develops suddenly and may indicate an underlying medical emergency, while depression can produce symptoms resembling cognitive decline.

She called for proper medical assessment, including detailed patient and family histories, cognitive tests, laboratory investigations and brain imaging where necessary.

On management, Akande-Ajala said treatment should go beyond medication to include physical activity, cognitive stimulation, occupational therapy, proper nutrition, management of other medical conditions and support for caregivers.

She also highlighted the role of medicines such as donepezil, rivastigmine, galantamine and memantine in selected patients, as well as newer treatments for carefully selected people with early Alzheimer’s disease.

However, she noted that access to newer therapies could be limited by their cost and the need for specialist monitoring.

Akande-Ajala urged government and healthcare institutions to invest in public awareness, specialist geriatric services, memory clinics and caregiver support, warning that families should not be left to manage dementia without professional assistance.

She said early diagnosis, appropriate care and attention to preventable risk factors could improve the quality of life of people living with dementia and reduce the burden on their families.