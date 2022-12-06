Demand for residential building soars amidst harsh economy

Despite the harsh economy and business operating environment due to forex’s challenge, high inflation and depreciating Nigeria’s currency, demand for residential apartment has continued to rise.

Besides, it was gathered that the major beneficiaries of this high demand are real estate developers with records of accomplishment.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, Fonder/ CEO, Estate Intels, DolapoOmidire, said that occupancy in residential segment of the sector is looking north right now.

According to him,Ikoyi and Victoria island have been seeing high occupancy n standard and quality residential apartments.

He added that the affordable side also is doing relatively well, noting that there has been a lot of demand consistently in the segment.

“There is bigger demand for low residential apartments in Lekki and Ajah, Lagos,” he said.

Justifying the rise in demand, Omidiresaid “Over the last 12 months, some of the corporate have come back, taking the space. The affordable side also is doing relatively well. There is a lot of demand consistently.”

However, he explained that the main projects that are doing well are those being handling by people with the history of records of accomplishment.

On what he meant by history of records of accomplishment, he said “People with the history of delivering high quality products, especially in the luxury market people can regoqnised that. You know that this person kept to his promise; he has delivered this project before and I trust that this project is going to be fine. Those that have track record and experience are the one succeeding.”

To corroborate the estate Intel boss, no fewer than 200 middle income Nigerians, especially those in the diasporas in need of accommodation have beseiged the developer of Convvy Estate in Alagbado and IbejuLekki,LagosMr.Samuel Babajide Oni, to register their presence.

Apart from putting in place flexible payment plans to help the would-be subscribers, the developer has also embarked on the construction of infrastructural facilities of the estates to stimulate customer’s interests.

Manager of the Convvy Estates Limited, MrAyodejiAlade, said many Nigerians in the diaspora have continued to invest massively in the housing industry back home.

Alade disclosed that diaspora Nigerians from Canada, United States of America, United Kingdom and Australia, among others have been buying into Nigeria’s real estate through trusted developers.

For Convvy Estate, he said the trust and integrity built by its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, MrSamuel BabajideOni, have endeared diaspora Nigerians to the company, thereby investing in the housing estate.





“Over 85 per cent of our subscribers are diaspora Nigerians. The confidence they have in us is based on what they can see. We talk and do, we keep on the development,” Alade said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Convvy Estate is located in Alagbado-IItele area of Ogun State.

Apart from the trustcapital, which the company has built overtime, the team leader said the firm does not joke with the issue of documentations.

He explained that before selling any land or house, the company would have ensured that all the documents have been perfected.

This singular effort, he said has removed any fear or doubt the subscribers/ customers might be having concerning their investment.

“We also have synergy; we ensure that our customers get mails and their documents both hard copy and soft via emails.

The Alagbado- Itele estate, which sits on 13.5 hectares of land, parades standard buildings, ample parking space, good roads’ network with walkways, green area, recreational area, Basketball Ball court, film house, premium power supply, imposing gate house, play area, shopping mall, gym center, security post ,good water supply, facility management house, offices and event centre.