Demand for Okura State from Kogi genuine request — Agitators

The Movement for the Proposed creation of Okura State from the present Kogi has been described as a genuine demand towards the realisation of their agitation in line with the constitutional requirements for its creation.

Dr. Yakubu Ugwalawo made this known during the presentation of their demands to the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) North ‘Central Zone, Centre ‘A’ public hearing comprising Niger, Kwara, and Kogi states held in Minna on Saturday.

Dr. Ugwalawo who submitted a memorandum for the creation of Okura State comprising 9 local government areas from Kogi East and presented a consequential amendment on 14 local government areas created by the Kogi State House of Assembly.

The delegation leader who highlighted the importance of considering the demands of the creation of Okura State, explained that for fairness and justice to the area, there was a need to consider its population of over 3 million people, 14,000 square kilometers of land and economic viability, and the long history of the area.

He stressed that the existing 9 local government areas of the proposed Okura State include; Ankpa, Bassa, Dekina, Ida, Ibaje, Ovu, Olamaboro, Omala, and Igalamela Odolu councils, while consisting of major ethnic groups of Igala, Bassa Komu, Bassa Nge, Ebira Mozum, as well as Hausa, Igbo, Fulani, Nupe, and other Nigerian ethnic groups.

Dr. Yakubu Ugwalawo added that the consequential amendment of 14 local government areas to be created for the proposed Okura State consisting of Ibaji East, Odolu, Odane, Itobe, Igala-Ogba, Ogugu, Imane, Enjema, Ojoku, Okura, Gboloko, Mozum, and Biraidu respectively.

He noted during the presentation that the demand for the autonomy of Okura State started about 61 years ago as well as in 1980 when it was formally presented to the National Assembly for referendum before the military intervention that scuttled it, assured it will go through 100 percent referendum in the 9 local government areas of the proposed state.

He therefore, presented their prayers to create Okura State out of the present Kogi state and to have a consequential legislation on the creation of an additional 14 local government areas.

Dr. Ugwalawo thereby appreciated the Kogi state governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, urging him to continue to support the creation of the new state out of Kabba province during his tenure like other provinces in the country.

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, who presented their request through the State Commissioner of Justice Barrister Muzi Yunus Abdullahi, said what they needed at the end of the public hearing is to have a people oriented constitution that will be owned by Nigerians for the good of all, where all ambiguities/ confusions in the 1999 Constitution are removed.

The Deputy Speaker and Chairman House Committee on Constitution Review, Hon. Benjamin Okiezie Kalu chaired the proceedings, while the Chairman of Centre A and Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Ali Halims, assured of readiness of members of the committee to discharge their constitutional mandate professionally in line with laid down rules and regulations that would give Nigerians what they desired.