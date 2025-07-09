Delta youths need jobs, not just roads — Advocate urges Oborevwori

Peace and development advocate, Comrade Sheriff Mulade, has urged Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, to prioritise people-centred industrial projects that will spur economic growth and generate employment for the teeming youth population.

Comrade Mulade, a renowned environmental rights activist and United Nations Peace Ambassador, made the call during a press conference held in Asaba, the state capital.

Mulade, who holds the traditional title of Ibe-Serimowei of the ancient Gbaramatu Kingdom, stressed the need for the Oborevwori-led administration to shift its focus from infrastructure alone to initiatives that directly impact livelihoods and improve the quality of life.

“Our governor should take a cue from his counterparts like Governor Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu, who recently launched Enugu Airlines despite their states generating significantly less revenue than Delta,” he said.

According to the activist, “Delta State has more than enough resources to float a functional Delta Airways. Such an initiative will not only create employment for our youths but also pave the way for industrialisation.”

While acknowledging the benefits of infrastructure, Mulade maintained that employment creation is far more crucial for long-term peace, economic sustainability, and societal value.

“Infrastructural projects are good, however, creating employment opportunities for the youths is far better and more important for a peaceful, revitalised, sustainable economy that will add value to our economy,” he noted.

Mulade also raised concerns over what he described as unfavourable government policies hampering business growth in the state.

“I want to strongly appeal to His Excellency, Rt Hon Sheriff F.O Oborevwori, the Executive Governor of Delta State, to consider and prioritise industrialisation as key to saving our deteriorated economy,” he said.

“It is equally imperative to state that Delta State’s business environment is not healthy because of some government policies that are not economically friendly,” he concluded.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE