Delta: Tinubu’s wife distributes food items to senior citizens, others

It was an expression of joy as the visually impaired, persons with physical disabilities, orphanages, elderly citizens, and other vulnerable groups in Delta collected food items from the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu (CON), under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Food Outreach Scheme.

The vulnerable were among the 400 households that received over 3,000 bags of semolina and 2,500 cartons of pasta commended the the President’s wife and and first lady of the state, and founder of the You Matter Charity Foundation, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori for the impactful initiative.

At the distribution event held in Government House, Asaba, on Wednesday, Deaconess Oborevwori who handed over the items to the beneficiaries said:

“A few months ago, this outreach began with a limited distribution. Today, on behalf of Her Excellency, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I am honored to extend this gesture to a larger number of our people.”

She praised the Renewed Hope Initiative for its growing impact on the lives of ordinary Nigerians and commended Senator Tinubu for her compassionate leadership.

“We can all testify that the Renewed Hope Initiative is daily giving hope to Nigerians. No doubt, this gesture will reach those at the grassroots,” she noted.

The Delta First Lady also encouraged beneficiaries and the general public to keep supporting the program with prayers and positivity.

“It is our earnest prayer that this empowerment continues to spread, touching every doorstep in Delta State. Let us remain hopeful for even more under this administration,” she added.

In her welcome address by the Wife of the Deputy Governor, Her Excellency, Mrs Catherine Onyeme, who was represented by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mrs. Rose Ezewu, commended Deaconess Oborevwori for strengthening the partnership with the wife of the President, collaboration that has brought real empowerment to vulnerable groups in Delta.