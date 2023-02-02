The Delta South Senatorial Candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (retd), have the charge on Thursday during a town hall meeting at Digbori Street, Ward 9 in Warri.

Given the hardship Nigerians are going through over redesigned naira notes and fuel scarcity, the electorate has been urged to vote out bad leaders in the coming general elections.

He warned that worse things than the hike in petrol and the scarcity of the new naira notes might happen in Nigeria if the people of the district and Nigerians, in general, refuse to vote against bad politicians and leaders in the forthcoming 2023 election.

He noted that the hike in petrol and scarcity of the new naira notes in the banks and society are biting harder on citizens of the country.

“I thank God it’s happening like this. If we refuse to take action on the 25th of February, worse things will happen. I am not trying to be pessimistic,” the Commodore of Hope insisted.

Commodore Nesiama alleged that politicians are trying to hoard the money to rig the forthcoming elections, admonishing that “if they (politicians)give you money, collect and vote against them.”

Speaking on his competence, he said, “I am that person. Commodore Omatseye Nesiama Rtd, the Commodore of Hope, is the person that represents you. Support and Vote for me. I am ready to serve you and not to lead you. When I emerge as the senator, call me your servant, not your leader.”