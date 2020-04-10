Delta second case died shortly before outcome of test, says Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has confirmed that the second case of coronavirus infection in the state died on Thursday shortly after his blood samples were taken.

The governor, in his verified Facebook account on Thursday, expatiated on the case.

“I have just been informed of another case of #COVID19 in Delta State. The individual in question had underlying health issues and had visited Lagos State in the past two weeks.

“The patient presented himself late to one of our hospitals with severe symptoms including difficulty in breathing and was given the necessary attention by healthcare professionals.

“Shortly after the specimen was taken, he passed away. However, his test results came back positive today (Thursday).

“In order to mitigate against the spread of the virus, we are fast-tracking our contact tracing to ensure that all those that came in contact with the deceased patient are properly isolated and tested immediately.”

Okowa, who has consistently pleaded with residents of the state to obey the ongoing 14-day lockdown, had on Wednesday announced stiffer penalty by inaugurating a mobile court to try offenders of the stay-at-home order.

On this premise, Governor Okowa, again, on Thursday, pleaded with people saying: “it is important that as we work to protect the citizens and residents of our state, families and friends of individuals that are exhibiting the primary symptoms of the #COVID19 virus, do not keep it from the authorities. If you see something; say something.

“I will continue to keep you all informed of any new developments.”

As of Thursday night, the state now has two cases of coronavirus.

