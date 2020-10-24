Delta reviews curfew, now 6:00 p.m to 8:00 a.m

Delta State government has reviewed its 48-hour curfew which started Thursday 6:00 p.m and ends 6:00 p.m today, Saturday.

The reviewed curfew continues today from 6:00 p.m to 8:00 a.m daily.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa made this known on Saturday after receiving the security situation across the state from the three service commanders.

“This morning, I received a comprehensive briefing on the security situation across Delta State from the three Service Commanders.

“Having analyzed the situation critically, I wish to thank all Deltans, particularly our youth, for complying with the curfew that was imposed two days ago.

“The current 48-hour curfew will expire by 6 pm today Saturday, October 24th, 2020.

“However, from this evening, the curfew will be in effect from 6 pm to 8 am till further notice.

“From Sunday, October 25, people are free to move around and go about their regular activities during the day,” he added.

He urged “all the citizens and residents of our great state, Delta, to please remain calm, vigilant and law-abiding at all times.”

