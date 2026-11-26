Delta Air Lines is expanding its nonstop connectivity between Nigeria and the United States, with the return of its seasonal daily service between Lagos and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), complementing its existing daily nonstop Lagos–Atlanta service.

Operating from December 2, through January 18, 2027, the seasonal Lagos–New York service will provide Nigerian travellers with an additional direct gateway to the United States during the busy festive travel period.

With the additional service, Delta will offer two nonstop destinations from Lagos to the US – Atlanta and New York – giving customers more flexibility when planning their journeys, whether travelling for business, visiting family and friends, or connecting to other destinations across the country and beyond.

According to the airline, the Lagos–New York service will be operated with Delta›s next generation Airbus A330-900neo aircraft.

Beyond providing a nonstop connection to New York, the airline stated that the service will enable passengers to connect through JFK to cities across the United States and other international destinations on a single ticket, extending travel options for customers during the holiday period.

Aviation stakeholders are of the view that, the additional seasonal Lagos–New York service reinforces Delta›s commitment to the Nigerian market and its continued focus on providing customers with convenient access to destinations across its global network.