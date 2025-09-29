Delta records sharp drop in maternal mortality, identifies high-risk areas

Delta State has reduced its maternal mortality rate from over 200 to below 120 deaths per 100,000 live births, according to the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme.

Speaking at the launch of the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation and Initiatives (MAMII) Project Action Plan in Ashaka, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Dr. Onojaeme said the programme would help bring down maternal and child deaths further.

He praised health workers for their efforts but said some had been disciplined for extorting money from pregnant women and children under five, despite the state’s free healthcare policy.

“Health workers in the state have done well, but in every twelve, there is a Judas. We have received reports of some collecting money from pregnant women and children under five for drugs, while still forwarding the bills to the government for payment,” he said.

According to him, some workers have already been dismissed, while others were demoted. He stressed that monitoring would continue to ensure funds for maternal and child healthcare are properly used.

Onojaeme reminded residents that healthcare for pregnant women and children under five is free in Delta State and urged people to report any health worker who demands payment. He said a phone number would soon be made public for complaints.

Representing the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. John Ovuoraye said the Federal Government would support states in addressing maternal and neonatal deaths.

He noted that 172 local government areas in 33 states have been identified as high-risk zones, including five in Delta, Ndokwa East, Ughelli North, Aniocha North, Udu, and Sapele.

Ovuoraye added that the MAMII Project, backed by President Bola Tinubu, is being carried out with partners including USAID, WHO, UNICEF, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Bank, and European donors.

At the event, Delta State received the MAMII plaque and inaugurated a task force to implement the project’s action plan.

