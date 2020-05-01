Delta records eight new coronavirus positive cases

Delta State on Friday recorded eight new positive cases of coronavirus.

This was made known by the state’s Commissioner of Information, Charles Aniagwu, in a WhatsApp post to Tribune Online on Friday.

The state had, as of 7:30p.m on Thursday, recorded two cases.

The state now has a total of 17 cases out of which two are dead, two discharged and 13 active cases still in isolation centre

It will be recalled that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday, announced a relaxation of the one month lockdown which commenced April 30, allowing civil servants of grade level 12 and above to resume work.

Okowa also ordered all Deltans to commence the use of face masks, continue social distancing and other preventive measures.

He, however, maintained the order on border closure to halt interstate travels to curb the pandemic.