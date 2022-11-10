Delta records 22 newborns in IDP camps

By Alphonsus Agborh Asaba
At least 22 newborns have been recorded at the various internally displaced persons camps in Delta state.

According to the Secretary to the State Government and Chairman of the Inter-ministerial Flood Management Committee, Chief Patrick Ukah, the state also recorded some deaths.

Speaking at a press conference in Asaba, Ukah said:

“Yes we recorded some deaths and we are still compiling but we recorded one death at Onne camp and it had nothing to do with the flood it was basically the personal illness that the person had before now.

“In Patani, some travellers lost their lives while travelling towards the Port Harcourt Bayelsa Road, while 4 deaths were recorded in Isoko and one in Ugbolu.

The SSG noted that this year’s flood was far more than what was experienced in 2012 adding that it was the proactiveness of the state government that really helped in managing the crises

