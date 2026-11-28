Delta State High Court sitting in Ibusa, near Asaba, on Thursday adjourned the further hearing to January 28, 2027, in the trial of Uchenna Nicholas Obiagwu, a driver accused of killing his employer, Bishop Chinedu Clarence James, with the prosecution expected to call additional witnesses.

The bishop, a Pentecostal cleric and founder of Endtime Reconciliation Ministry in Asaba and former Delta State General Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, was allegedly killed at his residence in Ibusa on 12th May 2026.

The prosecution team, led by the Solicitor-General of Delta State, Mr Omamuzo Erebe, SAN, comprised Mrs Juliet Akpomiemie, Deputy Director, and Miss Faith Beluchukwu, Pupil State Counsel, who appeared for the State. Mr Ofiali of the Legal Aid Council represented the defendant.

At the proceedings of the court presided over by Honourable Justice H. O. Akpotohwo, the prosecution called three witnesses.

The first was Dr Emmanuel Egboduku, a consultant pathologist from the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba. He testified that he conducted an autopsy on the body of the deceased and certified that he died from a blunt-force trauma injury to the back of his head.

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The second witness was the deceased’s wife, Rev. Mrs Beatrice James. She gave evidence in the matter and stated that she found her husband in a pool of blood in their kitchen on 12th May 2026.

The third witness, ASP Harrison Monday, testified that he conducted the initial investigation before transferring the case to the State CID, Asaba. He stated that he obtained a voluntary statement from the defendant after he was arrested in Anambra State and that the deceased’s Toyota Land Cruiser and personal effects had been recovered from him.

The prosecution also tendered in evidence a mortal pestle recovered from the deceased’s kitchen, the Land Cruiser SUV, and a bag containing the deceased’s personal effects. All three witnesses were subjected to cross-examination by defence counsel.

The prosecution has alleged that the bishop was attacked and beaten to death with a pestle by the defendant inside his residence before reportedly fleeing in his Toyota Land Cruiser with the bishop’s mobile phones. The defendant and his brother were later arrested in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, while allegedly trying to sell the vehicle for ₦10 million.