Delta Poly Rector hails Oborevwori, vows to maintain high academic standards

The Rector of Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, Professor Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri, has hailed Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, reaffirming his commitment to qualitative education to students and upholding high academic standards.

Professor Ufuophu-Biri gave this assurance during the institution’s 2025 combined convocation ceremony held at the school in Otefe-Oghara.

ALSO READ: Delta Poly rector conferred with chieftaincy title in Oghara

The Delta poly rector stated that the polytechnic would continue to excel in producing highly skilled manpower for Nigeria’s development.

He revealed that several laudable programmes and innovations are being implemented to enhance the quality of education provided to graduates of the institution.

According to the Delta poly rector, his administration has improved both the infrastructure and learning facilities of the school, thanks to the cooperation of staff and the support of departmental heads and the management team.

He stressed that collective effort has been key to the institution’s modest achievements.

Attributing the successes of his administration to the unwavering support of staff and management, Professor Ufuophu-Biri called for even greater collaboration in the years ahead.

He further explained that his administration is fully committed to significantly upgrading the school’s facilities in order to uphold and improve upon the existing standards.

“We have introduced several innovations with technological know-how that have made our graduates academically sound, competent, innovative in their various vocations, and skilful in the performance of assigned duties.

“Graduates of Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, are competent professionals who can compete favourably with their counterparts anywhere in the world. I am proud of them,” he said.

Expressing satisfaction with his three-year tenure, Professor Ufuophu-Biri noted that his administration had recorded remarkable achievements in both academic and technological innovation, as well as in the upgrading of institutional facilities.

He assured that the reforms he initiated have yielded tangible results, leading to improved infrastructural development through the prudent management of available resources.

Despite facing some challenges, he noted that the school was able to overcome them successfully.

The Rector commended the students for their discipline and diligence in their studies, urging them to work hard to realise their dreams and become responsible and productive citizens.

He further expressed appreciation to Governor Oborevwori for the support extended to the school since assuming office.

He disclosed that the governor would be present at the convocation ceremony in his capacity as Visitor to the polytechnic and announced that an administrative block would be named in his honour.

The second combined convocation lecture, titled “Taking Nigeria to the World and the World to Nigeria through Technology and Innovation Education in the Era of Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence,” will be delivered by Professor Chux Gervase Iwu, SBDG Chair in Entrepreneurship in Higher Education, Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences, University of the Western Cape, South Africa.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

