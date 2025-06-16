Delta Poly leadership gets youth endorsement amid petition controversy

Youths of Ogwashi Uku kingdom in Aniocha South Council Area of Delta State have expressed confidence in the capacity of the governing council of the state polytechnic in the community to reposition the institution for excellence.

The youths under the aegis of Ogwashi-Uku Youths Association, therefore, commended the efforts and encouragement of the council to remain undeterred by the antics of self-serving detractors.

President General of the association, Comrade Stanley Chinedu in a statement on Monday vehemently disassociated his members from a group the Concerned Youths of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom,” led by one Comrade Humble Ochei and their misguided attempt to interfere in the affairs of the Polytechnic.

The president general described the meddling in the affairs of the institution by the concerned youths as not only mischievous but also an embarrassment to the peace-loving people of Ogwashi-Uku.

The concerned youths had in their petition claimed that since the appointment of Mr. Adingupu as Chairman of the Governing Council, both the Polytechnic and the surrounding Ogwashi-Uku community have experienced continuous unrest and administrative instability.

They alleged that Adingupu has hijacked the operations of the institution, running it like a personal enterprise and sidelining both the management and community leaders.

However, the Ogwashi Uku Youth Development Association in a statement said: “We are deeply alarmed by the baseless claims made in a so-called petition titled ” Save Delta state Polytechnic Ogwashi Uku and the image of Ogwashi Uku kingdom “, reportedly submitted to His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori.

“This phantom petition was concocted and propagated by individuals with no legitimate affiliation to Ogwashi-Uku.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Comrade Humble Ochei is neither from Ogwashi-Uku nor from Aniocha South and thus lacks the moral or cultural mandate to speak on behalf of our people.

“Ogwashi-Uku youths and the entire community; both at home and in the diaspora know these individuals for what they truly are: pursuing personal and corrupt agendas under the guise of community interest.

“We remain fully committed to the rule of law and will never support any attempt to derail genuine administrative reforms in the Polytechnic or any public institution within Delta State.

“It is not in our position to meddle in the internal operations of government institutions, especially where such operations do not pose a threat to our community.

However, given the suspicious timing and tone of the recent petition, one cannot help but question the motivation behind it.

Comrade Chiedu said from findings, the current Governing Council, led by Hon. (Pastor) Paul: Adingwupu, has begun a much-needed clean-up of the Polytechnic system which he explained, was aimed at eradicating entrenched corruption and inefficiency.

“What we are witnessing, therefore, is nothing more than corruption fighting back.

For the record, Hon. (Pastor) Paul Adingwupu, Chairman of the Governing Council, has strong ties to Ogwashi Uku. His maternal lineage is rooted here, he owns property in the town, and remains a respected figure in Aniocha South.

“Notably, it is on record that pastor Adingyupu played a pivotal role, working in synergy with Chief James Onanefe Ibori, then Governor of Delta State, in the establishment of this same Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku in 2002.

“Therefore, there is no rational basis to accuse him of undermining the interests of the Ogwashi-Uku people.

“Such a narrative is deceptive, malicious, and should be discarded by all well-meaning citizens.

While urging all individuals and groups seeking to destabilize the progressive agenda of His Excellency, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, to desist forthwith, Comrade Chinedu said time has come for all hands to be on deck in support of the transformation of educational institutions and the holistic development of the State.

