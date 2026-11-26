The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Department of State Services (DSS) to urgently investigate the November 23 killing of persons during a political rally in Delta State and prosecute those responsible for the act.

At least six people were reported to have lost their lives during a campaign event in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area. The violence was linked to a campaign tour by former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District in the 2027 polls.

The organisation also called on the Federal Government, security agencies and the Delta State Government to support the families of the victims and provide adequate medical attention to those injured.

PANDEF made the call through its National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali, on Thursday, while expressing shock and condemning the violence.

In a petition to the security agencies, Igali described the incident as disturbing and unacceptable, insisting that political desperation must not be allowed to threaten lives and undermine democratic practice.

He wrote, “There is absolutely no place in our democratic practice for such levels of violence, brutality and desperation for political power.”

The forum urged the IGP and the DSS, working with other relevant security agencies, to conduct a comprehensive, impartial and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

“It is imperative that all those who masterminded, instigated, sponsored or directly participated in these acts be identified and brought to justice in accordance with the law,” it said.

PANDEF further called on the authorities to ensure that the perpetrators were prosecuted, stressing that those behind political violence must not be allowed to escape accountability.

Igali said such conduct was alien to the cultural traditions and political history of the region, which, according to him, had demonstrated commendable traditions of political sportsmanship, tolerance and civility in electoral activities.

The PANDEF chairman expressed concern that the latest incident occurred barely days after the forum had appealed to communities and residents of the region to remain vigilant and prevent the South-South from becoming a haven for political violence and intimidation.

He also warned that the implications of insecurity in the region extended beyond the immediate safety of residents, given its strategic importance to the country’s economic and national security architecture.

According to him, the South-South remains the principal source of Nigeria’s oil and gas revenues, making any disruption of peace and security in the region a matter of national concern.

PANDEF, therefore, urged the Federal Government, relevant federal agencies and the Delta State Government to urgently explore measures to provide succour to the families affected by the killings.

The body also called for adequate medical and other necessary assistance for those injured in the attack to facilitate their recovery.

The forum reiterated that political competition should never degenerate into violence, intimidation or the unlawful taking of human lives.

It said, “Our democracy must be founded on the principles of tolerance, respect for opposing views, and peaceful political participation.”