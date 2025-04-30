Delta: Police rescue kidnap victims, arrest suspects, recover arms

The Delta State Police Command has intensified its crackdown on criminal elements across the state, resulting in the arrest of multiple suspects, the rescue of kidnapped victims, and the recovery of a cache of firearms and suspected stolen vehicles.

Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring public safety, emphasizing that his goal is for residents to “sleep with their two eyes closed.”

He has directed all officers to adopt proactive policing strategies, which continue to yield significant results.

On April 26, 2025, following a distress call regarding the abduction of two individuals in Agbarho, operatives led by CSP Pius Eredei of the Agbarho Division raided Uvwiama Forest in the Ughelli North Local Government Area.

ALSO READ: Zamfara Rep sponsors 100 female students at FCET Gusau

Nine suspects were apprehended, and the kidnapped victims were rescued unharmed.

The team recovered three pump-action guns, three double/single-barrel guns, a locally made pistol, and thirteen live cartridges. A manhunt is currently underway for the fleeing suspects.

In a separate operation on April 22, the CP’s Special Assignment Team arrested 38-year-old Henry Okpor of the Ejeme-Aniogor community in Aniocha South LGA at his residence in Ibusa.

A pump-action gun and two vehicles — a Toyota Highlander (RBC-414-BL) and a Hyundai (LSD-367-DU) — suspected to be stolen, were recovered.

Investigations revealed the suspect’s alleged involvement in multiple car thefts, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend his accomplices.

Furthermore, on April 25, a sting operation in Effurun led to the arrest of Mudiaga Okparume, 24, and his associate, Arinze Humble, 31.

Two Beretta pistols, live ammunition, and cartridges were recovered. The suspects confessed to being members of the Vikings confraternity.

All suspects are in custody, and investigations are ongoing.

SP Edafe Bright, the Command’s spokesperson, assured the public of continued efforts to rid Delta State of criminal activities.