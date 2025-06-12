Delta: Police recover 16 AK-47 rifles, other weapons in five months

At least 16 AK-47 rifles and other weapons have been recovered in Delta State between January and May of this year by the special crack team of the state police commissioner, Olufemi Abaniwonda.

Speaking as a guest on “Orientation Panorama,” a public affairs program hosted by the Delta State Orientation and Communications Bureau on Voice of Delta Radio, the State Police Commissioner shared this information on Wednesday.

He noted that, in addition to the 16 AK-47 rifles, the Delta police also recovered and confiscated other light weapons from suspects and their accomplices across the state.

The State Police Chief, represented by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, credited the significant success achieved by the command to the unwavering support and encouragement from the governor and Chief Security Officer of Delta State, Dr. (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori.

He described the governor as a pragmatic leader and a team player who has been instrumental in assisting the police and other security agencies in the state regarding logistics, equipment, and valuable contributions during strategic security meetings.

He expressed that it is both painful and unfortunate to see the recent wave of kidnappings and security breaches in Abraka, located in the Ethiope East Local Government Area.

However, he assured listeners that his dedicated officers are actively addressing the situation by being stationed at strategic locations in the university town of Abraka and its surroundings.

Commissioner Abaniwonda also emphasized that Delta State remains one of the safest states in Nigeria, boasting a robust economy. This is reflected in the increasing population in the state capital and across the three senatorial districts.

He urged Deltans and residents to always provide useful information that could help the state police command to improve on her primary duty of protecting life and property in the state.

CP Abaniwonda further disclosed that his command has upscaled strategic intelligence gathering, effective policing and swift response to distress calls leading to several arrests, seizure of arms and ammunition, as well as prosecution of criminal elements and their associates.

The State Police Commissioner commended the Commander of the State Command’s Special Assignment Team, ASP Julius Robinson and team members, whose bravery, professionalism and dedication to duty led to the arrest of several hardened criminal elements, and the recovery of 16 AK 47 riffles and other light weapons.

CP Abaniwonda asserted that his command recognized the efforts and selfless service of ASP Robinson with an Award of Excellence for his bravery,

He pointed out that it would not be out of place for the state government, corporate bodies and well-meaning individuals to appreciate and recognize the selfless service of ASP Robinson and his team members for their commitment, professionalism and bravery, especially for reducing the rate of crime in the state.

