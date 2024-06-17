Commissioner of Police, Delta State Police Command, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, has ordered a manhunt for a fleeing father who allegedly killed her daughter.

The suspect, Stanley Overmureye, allegedly killed her six-year-old daughter, Abigail, on Saturday June 16, 2024 before taking cover.

His misdemeanor was reported to the police by his brother who said the incident occurred at Uviama New Layout, Agbarho Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

SP Bright Edafe, the Command’s image-maker, in a statement on Sunday, said police operatives recovered the corpse of the little girl “whose head was smashed several times on the wall.”

“The Command is aware of the gruesome murder of one Abigail Stanley ‘f’ aged 6 years, allegedly by the father one Mr. Stanley Ovemureye.

“The sad and painful incident which occurred on 15/6/2024 was reported by the brother to the fleeing suspect.

“The DPO on receipt of the complaint detailed operatives who went to the scene at Uviama New Layout, Agbarho Ughelli North LGA, and recovered the corpse of the little child whose head was smashed several times on the wall.

“The corpse was recovered and deposited at the mortuary. The father who is the principal suspect is currently at large.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Olufemi Abaniwonda saddened by this barbaric act, has ordered a serious manhunt for the fleeing suspect and assures members of the public that the suspect will be arrested and justice will be served.

“He urged anyone with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect to call the control room number on 0803684974 or report at the nearest police station,” the statement read in part.