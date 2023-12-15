Ahead of the Yuletide celebrations, the Delta State Police Command has banned the sale and use of firecrackers in the state in order not to compromise security.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to journalists on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bright Edafe.

“The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, bans the sale and use of fireworks, knockouts, firecrackers, and other pyrotechnics in Delta State.

“He warns that it threatens State security and should be avoided.

“In his remarks, CP Wale Abass admonishes that the usage of fireworks (knockouts) is capable of causing nuisances, which further generates undue anxiety, fear, and an unnecessary disruption of public peace.

“Additionally, he warned against the hazardous consequences of its use, noting that it could give room to diversions that might give criminals the chance to continue their crimes and endanger residents.

“The CP warned in strong terms that any dealer or resident who fails to abide by the ban, when caught, would be made to face the wrath of the law.

“On this note, parents and guardians are urged to monitor their wards and curtail their use of knockouts during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“CP Wale Abass urges the good people of Delta to be vigilant and security conscious as he reaffirms the Command’s commitment and willingness to protect the life and properties of residents during the Yuletide season and beyond.

“The Commissioner of Police on behalf of officers and men of the Command, wishes the good people of Delta State a crime-free Christmas and New Year celebrations in advance,” the statement read.