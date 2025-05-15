Delta: Police bust kidnap syndicates, rescue infant

The Delta State Police Command has recorded significant breakthroughs in the fight against kidnapping, armed robbery, and child trafficking, with multiple arrests and recoveries made in the past week, according to the Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda.

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, CP Abaniwonda stated that the Command is deploying proactive policing, intelligence gathering, and raids on criminal hideouts to curb crime across the state.

According to him, on 12th May, operatives from the Dragon Patrol team intercepted a gold-coloured Toyota Sienna bus along the Kwale/Ozoro Expressway.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of ₦3,100,000 from four suspects: Abubakar Alwalu (25), Usman Husseini (25), Adamu Mohammed (30), and Anwalu Umaru (23).

Preliminary investigation revealed the money was part of a ₦4 million ransom collected after a woman was kidnapped from her home in Ughelli and held captive for four days. The victim later identified the suspects.

In another operation on 10th May, the CP’s Special Assignment Team arrested Abdullahi Ibrahim (22) in Ore, Ondo State.

He subsequently led officers to the arrest of his accomplice, Adamu Usman (24). Both suspects were allegedly involved in kidnapping and had taken refuge in the town.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the team recovered an AK-47 rifle with 14 rounds of live ammunition and a locally made long gun with six live cartridges in a forest along the Ore-Lagos expressway,” CP Abaniwonda stated.

On 12th May, operatives arrested Lawal Tasiu (26) at Koka Junction in Asaba following a kidnapping incident at Itego community, Ibusa.

He was found with ₦900,000, believed to be his share of the ransom.

He later led police to a hideout in Issele-Azagba where an AK-47 rifle, a pump-action gun, two magazines, and 87 rounds of live ammunition were recovered.

In a separate case, CP Abaniwonda disclosed that a baby stolen in February was rescued and returned to his parents.

The child’s mother had reportedly been drugged during a journey from Koko to Warri by one Mrs Joy Temitope Oyetimi (49), who then absconded with the two-month-old boy.

“The suspect confessed to stealing the baby, who is now five months old. She is currently in custody, and the investigation is ongoing,” said the Commissioner.

The Delta Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to combating criminality and ensuring the safety of residents across the state.

