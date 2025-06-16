Delta: Police bust cultists, gunrunners in two successful operations

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have made significant breakthroughs in the fight against cultism and gun‑running, arresting several suspects and recovering dangerous weapons during separate sting operations in Mosogar and Okpanam.

In the early hours of 11 June 2025, at approximately 3:45 a.m., the CP‑Special Assignment Team (CP‑SAT) led by ASP Julius Robinson stormed a residence on Adams Street, Mosogar.

Acting on credible intelligence, officers arrested two suspected cultists: Koko Josh, 29, a native of Otor‑Iyede in Isoko North LGA, and Asomugha Clinton, 27, from Mbaitoli, Ezinihitte LGA, Imo State.

A search of the premises uncovered a cache of arms, including a fabricated Beretta pistol loaded with two live rounds, two locally made guns and eight live cartridges.

Police also recovered several mobile phones, a laptop and fetish items believed to be linked to cult activities.

Further investigations led to the arrest of two additional suspects: Anthony Kelvin, 26, from Orhoakpor, Ethiope East LGA, and Gift Amotsuka, 25, from Jakpa in Warri North LGA.

All four suspects, believed to be members of the Aiye confraternity, are currently in custody.

In a separate operation on 13 June 2025, at about 4:00 p.m., CP‑SAT operatives carried out a sting raid in the Okpanam area of Asaba.

Two suspects — Ekene Chroma, 36, of Issele‑Uku, and Okafor Jonathan, 18, of Onicha‑Ugbo — were arrested. Both residents of Okpanam, they were found in possession of two English single‑barrel guns and 110 live cartridges.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the suspects may be involved in gunrunning activities,” said SP Bright Edafe, Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, lauded the success of the operations and thanked the public for their support.

“These achievements would not have been possible without the timely and useful information from well‑meaning members of the public,” he stated.

He further urged residents to continue co‑operating with the police, saying, “Together, we can ensure a safer and more secure Delta State for all.”

Residents with useful information can contact the police through the following dedicated control‑room numbers: 08036684974, 08114895600, 08025666914.

Investigations into both cases are ongoing.

