Delta: Police arrest three kidnap suspects, rescue victim

Delta Police Command has arrested three suspected kidnappers who shot their victim in the leg after collecting a ransom of ₦2 million in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects — Chukwuebuka Nka, 25, from Nenwe, Aniri LGA of Enugu State, and Uche Okechukwu from Amaifeke, Orlu LGA of Imo State — were intercepted along Owerri Road, Ndemili North LGA of Anambra State, where the victim’s white Venza SUV was recovered.

Police spokesperson SP Bright Edafe said in a statement on Monday that the command received a distress call around 1:30 am on September 18, reporting the abduction of a young man at his residence in Ogwashi-Uku.

Acting swiftly, Commissioner of Police Olufemi Abaniwonda deployed the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Squad led by CSP Godwin Osadolor, who trailed the suspects to a bush in Ogwashi-Uku. The victim was rescued alive, though with a gunshot injury.

“Following the confessions of the two arrested suspects, operatives stormed their hideout at Agidiase village, Ogwashi-Uku, and apprehended one Somto Chukwuma, 18, from Ihiala LGA, Anambra State,” the statement read.

Police also recovered a Toyota Matrix used by the gang and a network jammer circuit device believed to have been used during operations.

In separate development, police operatives arrested two suspects, Elvis Ebroghro (36) and Abiola Adegore (34), both residents of Ometan in Warri, for attempting to steal a vehicle battery on September 11.

According to the statement, a community security guard, Abdullahi Mohammed, caught the suspects in the act. When confronted, they allegedly threatened to kill him if he reported them.

Further investigations led to the arrest of another suspect, Lucky Ebroghro, and the recovery of an AK-47 rifle hidden in an isolated building within Ometan community, linked to the gang.

Commending his men for their professionalism and resilience, CP Abaniwonda vowed that the command would continue to dismantle criminal networks across the state.

“There will be no safe haven for criminals in Delta State,” he declared.