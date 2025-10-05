Delta: Police arrest suspected criminals, recover weapons

Delta State Police Command has recorded a string of operational successes across Asaba and its environs, following coordinated, intelligence-led operations by operatives of the ‘B’ Division, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), and the Eagle Net Special Squad (ENSS).

This was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Police Public Relations l (PPRO), SP Edafe Bright.

According to the statement, on 1st October 2025, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) ‘B’ Division Asaba, CSP Edewor Akponegware, led his surveillance team in a swift response to a distress call about a robbery incident around the BONSAAC axis of Asaba, where a female victim was dispossessed of her phone and other valuables at gunpoint by two male suspects.

“Working with local vigilantes, the team established a discreet cordon and began a methodical sweep of adjoining streets. The coordinated effort paid off when officers intercepted one suspect, Amara Nwako (21), an indigene of Oko, while his accomplice fled into an uncompleted building,” the statement said.

A locally made pistol was recovered during the search, and preliminary investigations revealed a possible cult affiliation linking the suspect to the Arobaga secret cult. The arrested suspect is currently in custody, while a manhunt has been launched for the fleeing accomplice.

In a separate operation on 2nd October 2025, operatives of the Eagle Net Special Squad led by Commander SP Danyaya Yunusa, in synergy with the office of the Executive Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Illicit Drugs and Human Trafficking, intercepted a truck with registration number 3BGT 18LG driven by one Dennis Uruma (52) of Igalamela LGA, Kogi State.

A search of the truck yielded large quantities of suspected illicit drugs, leading to the arrest of the driver. Counting and measurement of the seized exhibits are said to be ongoing.

In another development, on 3rd October 2025, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), led by Commander CSP Nosa Alex, acting on credible intelligence, raided a suspected criminal hideout around the Basket Market area of Asaba.

During the operation, three suspects — Rabbi Godwin (25), Lucky Nanakumo (20), and David Igwe (19) — were arrested. A search of the location led to the recovery of one fabricated Beretta pistol, which was secured as evidence. The suspects remain in custody as investigators intensify efforts to apprehend additional gang members and recover more weapons.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, reiterated the Command’s zero tolerance for violent crime, cultism, armed robbery, and drug trafficking in the state.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and to continue sharing timely, credible information to help the police serve the public better.

“The Command will continue to work with relevant agencies and community partners to dismantle criminal networks, recover weapons, and interrupt drug supply lines,” CP Abaniwonda assured.