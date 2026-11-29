The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 42-year-old man, identified as David, for allegedly sexually abusing his 10-year-old daughter for about two years.

The suspect reportedly began abusing the child when she was in Primary Three and continued the alleged acts until she reached Primary Five.

Police spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, revealed the development in a video shared on X on Saturday, showing the suspect being questioned over the allegations.

During the interrogation, the girl reportedly told Edafe that her father repeatedly threatened to kill her if she revealed the abuse to anyone.

The suspect also admitted to having sexual intercourse with his daughter more than seven times.

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When asked why he committed the act, he replied, “I don’t really know. It is the devil’s handiwork.”

David further claimed that he would accuse the girl of being a witch after each incident because his eyes would become “clear”, adding that he usually regretted his actions afterwards.

The alleged abuse came to light after the child eventually told her mother about what had been happening. Her mother subsequently informed neighbours and the girl’s lesson teacher, leading to a report being made to the police.