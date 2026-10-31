Delta: Police arrest four suspected armed robbers, cultists, recover firearms, motorbikes

The Delta State Police Command has arrested four suspects and recovered seven firearms, ten live cartridges, two stolen motorcycles and suspected illicit drugs in two separate operations targeting cultism and armed robbery in Umunede and Ughelli.

According to the state police public relations officer, SP Bright Edafe, a resident of Umunede in Ika North East Local Government Area reported at the Umunede Division on Friday that a 30-year-old man, Chibuike Ezeji, had allegedly threatened to kill him while brandishing a pistol.

The suspect was promptly arrested.

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Edafe, in a statement on Saturday, said, “Acting on the complaint, operatives of the Division, in collaboration with members of the Umunede Civilian Anti-Cult Group, proceeded to a residence along Umunede Expressway belonging to one Oscar Ignatius, a suspected cultist, where the alleged offender was reportedly residing.

“The operation led to the arrest of Chibuike Ezeji and one Ikenna Emeka, male, 22 years.

“A search of the premises led to the recovery of one pump-action gun, one locally made cut-to-size gun, three locally made pistols, eight live cartridges and substances suspected to be cannabis and methamphetamine (ice).

“The suspects are in custody, while investigations are ongoing.”

SP Edafe also disclosed that operatives of the Commissioner’s Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), acting on complaints of motorcycle snatching by armed men along Stadium Road, Saniko and adjoining areas of Ughelli, raided a suspected criminal hideout in the Ighrovie area of Ughelli, arresting a 22-year-old Peter Emobaye and a 29-year-old James Emmanuel.

During the operation, one stolen Qlink motorcycle was recovered.

The police spokesman stated that, following preliminary interrogation, the suspects led operatives to the residence of their alleged gang leader, identified as Sunny, in Ufuoma town, where one stolen Daylong motorcycle, one fabricated Beretta pistol, one locally made shotgun and two live cartridges were recovered.

The suspects, he said, are in custody, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing gang leader and other members of the syndicate.