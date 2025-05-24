Delta PGs Forum passes vote of confidence in Gov Oborevwori

Presidents-General of various communities in Delta State have passed a vote of confidence in Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, commending his strides in human capital development and infrastructural transformation across the state.

The motion for the vote of confidence was moved by the President-General of Illah, Ogbuenyi Tony Nwegbu, and seconded by the Chairman of the Isoko Ethnic Presidents-General, Chief Adonis Ubuwere, at a meeting held in Asaba between the State Forum of Presidents-General and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Development, Dr. Toyin Agbolayah.

The motion was subsequently put to a voice vote by Dr. Agbolayah and was unanimously adopted by the forum.

The forum expressed appreciation to Governor Oborevwori for appointing seven of its members as Senior Special Assistants on Community Development and pledged continued support for his administration beyond 2027.

Chairman of the Delta State Forum of Presidents-General, Prince Igwe Nzekwe, reiterated the forum’s core mandate to foster peace within communities, collaborate with the government and relevant stakeholders to attract development, and ensure effective communication with grassroots leaders. He urged governments at all levels to engage communities in meaningful dialogue before executing projects.

Nzekwe added that the forum would adopt proactive strategies to address community-specific concerns and conflicts, affirming that no effort would be spared in maintaining peace and security in the state.

In his remarks, Dr. Agbolayah emphasized that Governor Oborevwori has the people’s best interests at heart and encouraged the Presidents-General to continue supporting and promoting the administration’s initiatives.

He also highlighted the importance of community involvement in the maintenance and ownership of government projects, urging the Presidents-General to serve as liaisons between their communities and the state government.

Dr. Agbolayah congratulated Governor Oborevwori on two impactful years in office and assured him of the continued support of Deltans in advancing his development agenda.

Other speakers at the meeting vowed to return to their respective communities to sensitize the people on the importance of standing firmly behind Governor Oborevwori for the sustained growth and development of Delta State.

