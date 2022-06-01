Delta PDP governorship aspirant, Kenneth Gbagi, joins SDP

A governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Oloorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to actualise his dream.

Gbagi, it will be recalled, withdrew from the PDP governorship primary less than 48 hours before the event, citing an alleged threat to life and financial inducement of candidates by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The primary was eventually won by the governor’s anointed candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori, who’s the current Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly.

Gbagi, a foundation member of the PDP, after the primary, had declared that the PDP was yet to have a governorship candidate in Oborevwori with a vow to challenge his emergence in court.

Though the former Minister of State for Education could not be reached, one of his aides, who’s in the know, confirmed to Tribune Online that his boss had joined the SDP officially.

“It’s true he’s dumped PDP and joined SDP,” the aide, who pleaded anonymity, quipped.





He said the SDP would be conducting its governorship primary tomorrow Thursday at Ughelli and Chief Gbagi would participate and if he wins, becomes the party’s gubernatorial candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

