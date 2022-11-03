Delta PDP campaign council inaugurated as Okowa charges on ward-to-ward strategy

By Alphonsus Agborh - Asaba
The campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State was on Thursday inaugurated with a charge on the party faithful to embark on a ward-to-ward and unit-to-unit campaign strategy for the forthcoming general election in 2023.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration of the members by the party chairman, Olorogun Kingsley, Chairman of the council and governor of the state, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa disclosed that PDP at the national level had decided that its campaign be ward-to-ward driven.

Okowa who is also the party vice presidential candidate said because of time constraints, the gubernatorial hopeful of the party would not be able to visit the 270 wards for the campaign.

He, therefore, urged all political appointees and other stakeholders to move to their wards and local government areas for the campaign and not to remain in the state capital Asaba.

Okowa said beyond the gubernatorial and other candidates winning the election in the state, “we need to work harder to tell PDP that we are appreciative of the vice presidential candidate coming from the state.”

He charged the party members not to insult their opponents during campaigns but rather convince them to join hands with the party to rescue the country from the quagmire the APC federal government foisted on it.

The governor faulted APC in the state for turning a blind eye on the numerous landmark projects the state government has executed including the state Secretariat Asaba, the storm drainage, road network etc, saying “even the blind can feel our presence.”


Earlier, the gubernatorial candidate of the party and speaker of the state house of assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori commended the political sagacity of Governor Okowa whom, he said, has made the campaigning job easier.

“The groundbreaking strides of his administration in road and physical infrastructure, urban renewal, entrepreneurship development for our youths, healthcare delivery, and vocational/technical education have touched every part of the state.

“It is only those who are dishonest or blind – or both – that will have the guts to say otherwise.”

The candidate said his agenda, if voted for, would be geared at consolidating and extending the gains of the current administration by expanding the infrastructural and human capital development programmes of the Okowa administration.

