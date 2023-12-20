The Otolokpo Development Union (ODU) 9” Otolokpo Community in Ika North East local government area of Delta State, has disclosed the Kingdom’s readiness to hold its maiden unity carnival, saying it promises to be a dazzling display of brilliance and cultural renaissance like never before.

The carnival, which is going to be an enchanting blend of glamour and fanfare, is believed to be a pivot towards the acceleration of infrastructural development, cohesion, and peace building in the agrarian community.

The three days event being packaged by ODU, led by its President General, Barr. David Igbodo is expected to kick off on December 28, 2023 with activities such as; church service, stakeholders’ visitation to the Palace of His Royal Majesty, Agbogidi Collins Anioma Ezenwali, the Obi of Otolokpo Kingdom, a special conference, medical outreach and football match among others.

According to the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Mr. Jude Osafiele, there will also be a special breakfast, three kilometers road walk from Otolokpo to General Hospital, Umunede, a neighboring town and back to Otolokpo even as participants at the carnival will move round the seven villages with band displays amidst flurry of food and drinks.

The statement further indicated that the fiesta will be concluded with a final football match followed by presentation of gifts and musical performances till dawn, among other forms of entertainment lined up for the fiesta.

“The celebration will no doubt attract dignitaries from within and outside the state, including renowned artistes, notable comedians and top government functionaries,’’ the statement added.

