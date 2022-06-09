Delta opens new terminal at LaGuardia airport

DELTA celebrated its latest investment in New York with the opening of its new Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport to customers on June 4 in a massive milestone in the $4 billion program to transform and modernize one of the airline’s key hubs.

Delta Chief Executive Officer, Ed Bastian, New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and other New York public officials celebrated the milestone by “debuting a gleaming check-in, security and baggage claim facility and a new ten-gate Concourse E at an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

Commenting on the development, Delta Airlines CEO declared: “Today marks a new beginning for Delta customers and employees at our LaGuardia hub with the opening of this remarkable new terminal. It’s been more than a decade since Delta committed to growing and winning in New York, and we’ve been unwavering in our efforts to become New York City’s No. 1 airline.

“It’s thanks to the 10,000 New York-based Delta people that we’ve been able to invest nearly $7 billion in New York airports since 2010, deliver the products and experiences our New York customers deserve and become part of the fabric of the New York community that means so much to so many of us.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Delta said it accelerated construction timelines during the pandemic to deliver this facility to New York customers even faster than anticipated promising to fully complete the entire four-concourse terminal by the end of 2024, almost two years earlier than originally planned.

Ultimately, Terminals C and D will consolidate into one state-of-the-art facility, spanning 1.3 million square feet and featuring 37 gates across four concourses.

Terminal C was designed to deliver the efficiency and speed New York travellers often need, allowing them to navigate to and from their gates quickly and intuitively with the latest technologies such as hands-free bag drop, self-serve check-in and Digital ID screening capabilities.

Customers, according to the airline will have the option to check-in via a spacious, centralized lobby, complete with 36 full-service check-in counters and 49 self-service kiosks, or bypass it altogether and utilize the direct-to-security drop-off option to head directly to one of the 11 security checkpoints. Additionally, all five entry points offer baggage drop for easy bag check.

Terminal C is as visually impressive as it is efficient, featuring a world-class art program in partnership with the Queens Museum, showcasing custom pieces from six local artists that share a compelling story of New York’s immigrant history, its people and the importance of the city’s diversity.

Digital art is another prominent design feature; with a massive digital art installation made of 34 lenticular panels, displayed overhead the security checkpoint, while a 238-foot digital backwall in the check-in lobby will feature TSA wait times, wayfinding in both English and Spanish as well as Sky Club volume and gate information.

Concourse E is the second of four new concourses to open, with ten new gates, nine of which will be operational on opening day, able to accommodate various narrowbody aircraft types as well as offer larger gate seating areas.

Terminal C also offers a multi-sensory room, providing a calming, supportive environment for customers with sensory sensitivities and their families as they travel.