Delta: Only Tinubu, Oborevwori have automatic tickets, other positions up for contest – Ayiri Emami

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ayiri Emami, has stated that only President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State are entitled to automatic tickets in the 2027 elections.

He said the collapse of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the APC was in the best interest of Delta State, as it would foster unity, peace, and cohesion in political activities, while promoting the development of the state.

Chief Ayiri made the remarks in Warri, Delta State, during his grand reception and 50th birthday celebration at the weekend.

He further explained that the PDP and APC are now united in Delta State and will work together for the progress and development of the state as one party, noting that the APC has absorbed the PDP.

According to him, “I am happy that they realised we did our best by keeping the APC alive and active before they came to join us.

“The former Deputy Senate President, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, held the party together before the PDP collapsed into the APC through mass defections.”

He added that members of the PDP who joined the APC are not strangers, stressing that the most important thing is for the APC to remain visible, with President Bola Tinubu as its consensus presidential candidate for 2027. He assured that they would support him to victory in order to move the country forward.

“President Tinubu is not the cause of the hardship in Nigeria. He inherited the problems and is making efforts to solve them.

“We will support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State to victory,” he said.

Chief Ayiri revealed that apart from President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori, all other elective positions would be subjected to primary elections in 2027.

“There will be no automatic tickets for Senate and House of Representatives aspirants. They will undergo primary elections to emerge as candidates.

“I cannot forget Senator Ovie Omo-Agege because he has done well in all ramifications. I will always support him, Tinubu, and Oborevwori, who recently decamped to the APC.

“We are going to live as one family and work together,” he concluded.

