Delta: Ogwashi Uku youths protest against land grabbers

Youths in the ancient town of Ogwashi Uku kingdom, Delta state on Monday took to the streets in protest against the activities of land grabbers from neighboring communities.

Specifically, the youths led by the President General of Ogwashi Uku Youth Development Association, Comrade Stanley Chiedu, accused land merchants from the neighboring Ibusa community of infiltrating their land, making it impossible for farmers to access their farmland as hunters can no longer hunt in their own bush.

The protesters who carried placards with different inscriptions including “LGA help our farmers and hunters from molestation and intimidation on our farmlands”, “We say no to Ibusa land grabbers”, and “Help us restore dignity ” had trooped out from Umuokwe, Umuneze, Umuonicha, and Umu-Isagba Ogai all of Ogbe- Okwu as well as Ogbe Ahu/Ogbe Ani and Ogbe Ofu axis of the community whose land have allegedly been taken over by the merchants.

They took their grievances to the palace of the kingdom, where they were assured by the secretary to the Obi in council, Prince Ifeakanachuku Emordi that land issues between Ogwashi Uku and Ibusa would be amicably resolved through legal process just as he commended the youths for their peaceful disposition.

At the local government secretariat, the council secretary, Prince Tony Ebube, explained to the protesters the efforts made by the local administration to find a lasting peace to the boundary problems between the two communities.

Prince Ebube who represented the council boss, Pastor Jude Chukuweike said the chairman was working in synergy with his Oshimili north counterpart to bring an enduring solution to the crisis.

Speaking during the protest, Comrade Stanley Chiedu, the OYDA President, called on relevant authorities to come to the aid of the people of Ogwashi Uku as their inheritance had been taken in broad daylight without any recourse to anybody.

According to him: “For over a long time, the respective farmers have been molested, their farm produce destroyed by elements suspected to be land grabbers from Ibusa Community.

“Today, they have decided to cry out to government authorities, security agencies, and the traditional ruler of Ogwashi Uku for help.

“I’m standing to address Ogwashi Uku indigenes, our neighbours, Delta at large, and Nigeria that what is happening today in Ogwashi Uku bush is an eyesore, where people can no longer go to their farm safely, where our inheritance has been taken in a broad daylight without any recourse to anybody.

“Our only source of livelihood is farming as we are aware and today we can no longer farm.

“Our brothers and youths daily are being chased away, our women are being pursued, our hunters can no longer hunt and these are what we are known for.

“We call on the local government chairman, the area commander, the DPO, the prescribed authority for Ogwashi Uku to come to our aid today because as it stands we can no longer take what is happening in the bush. We are aware that Ogwashi Uku people are law-abiding.

“We are also aware that the government is aware of our patience over a long period. And that is why we have taken this step today, in every democratic environment, peaceful protest is the only way to express whatever grievances you have.

“I urge the youths as you demonstrate, be peaceful as you agitate, be constructive.”