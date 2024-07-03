As the proposal for the creation of the Anioma state out of Delta becomes more controversial, the leadership and members of the Anioma traditional rulers forum in Delta North have expressed their support for the creation.

In a 5-point communique issued at the end of their interactive session with the man championing the creation and Senator representing Delta North in the National Assembly, Senator Ned Nwoko at Obior in Aniocha North local government area of the state, the monarchs encouraged the lawmaker to interact with other critical stakeholders in the area to forge a more collaborative front geared towards achieving the desired objectives.

Recall that since the distinguished senator embarked on the journey for the Anioma state creation, and to be included in the southeast region, some stakeholders in the region had distanced themselves from its reality while others have spoken in favour.

However, the royal fathers, in the communique signed by the secretary and Obi of Atuma Iga, Obi Daniel Chukwuka Ogbudo, quipped:

“We want to urge the federal lawmaker to widen the scope of interaction and consultation particularly critical stakeholders in order to accommodate all shades of opinion in the pursuit of set goals.’’

The forum commended the Senator for his quality representation, dedication and resilience just as they acknowledged the significant progress and milestones already achieved.

The monarchs also affirmed their renewed sense of unity and purpose and reassured the people of their collective resolve to support the quest for the creation of Anioma State.

Senator Nwoko had briefed the revered monarchs of his activities in the senate in the last one year, reaffirming his resolve to give the people of the senatorial district a more effective, efficient, result-oriented and quality representation.

He told the monarchs that he had already engaged with relevant stakeholders including federal authorities and fellow lawmakers to advance the state creation process.

He spoke about the potential and prospects of an Anioma state as a catalyst for economic growth, more political representation and all-inclusive socio-economic transformation of the Anioma area in its entirety.

He also informed the monarchs of the role he and other Delta lawmakers played in the release of the Monarch of Ewu Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Clement Oghenerukvwe Ikolo from detention over the Okuama saga.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the forum and Obi of Abavo Kingdom, Uche Irenuma 11, represented by the Obi of Obior, Ofuokwu 111, said the platform was to enable Senator Nwoko to brief the Royal Fathers about his activities in the Senate.

The interactive session was attended by traditional rulers from across different Kingdoms in the north senatorial district of Delta State.

