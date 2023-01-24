Delta never failed PDP since 1999 ― Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to the people of Delta State for their massive support of the party.

According to him, the support the party had received in the state since 1999 had never failed.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of PDP faithful during the presidential campaign rally at Stephen Keshi stadium Asaba, the flagbearer said “we are not in Delta to campaign but to show gratitude and to say we are with you in all respect because the support we received from 1999 till date, Delta never failed me”.

The presidential hopeful charged the people not to betray the trust the state and Niger delta region have for the party which necessitated his choice of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as his vice-running mate.

He urged the electorates to vote out APC in the forthcoming election just as he accused the party of disuniting the nation.

“APC government has disunited Nigeria in all respect. But it is our responsibility to ensure every part of the country has a sense of belonging in the government as no nation can develop without unity.

Atiku assured the people of the Niger Delta of benefitting massively from his restructuring and resource control agenda.

Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorcha Ayu commended the development strides of the vice presidential candidate, Dr Okowa in the state as governor, including the multi-billion naira Ogheye floating market project in Ogheye, Warri north which he said has opened up the economic life of the entire riverine communities in the state.

He reminded the people that Delta has a lot to benefit if Atiku/Okowa presidential ticket wins the election next month.

The vice presidential candidate, Dr Okowa who was overwhelmed by the large turnout of party faithful, urged Deltans to vote massively for the ticket.

According to him, the country needs a president with capacity and experience, which Atiku has gathered for eight years as vice president as well as from the private sector.

He said Atiku coming on the saddle as president will end the suffering the APC-led federal government foisted on Nigerians.

“APC has crashed our economy. Atiku knows how to solve problems. Atiku said he will bring us back and he will surely bring us back. For 20 years, Atiku has been talking about restructuring so that more money will come into the state, local government.

“He also agreed we should change the Constitution to have state police”.

Okowa assured the people that Atiku would surely carry Nigerians to the promised land.

Chairman of the PDP campaign council and governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel assured that economic activities in Sea ports in the state would boom again, adding that “we will bring the nation’s refineries back to production.”

Other speakers at the rally include the Director-General of the campaign council, and governor of Sokoto state, Alhaji Waziri Tambuwal, governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, immediate past governor of Delta, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and minority leader in the house of representatives, Ndudi Elumelu.