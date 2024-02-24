The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has distributed relief materials to communities of the 25 local government areas of Delta State which were impacted by the 2022 flood disaster.

This was part of efforts to address the current harsh economic realities in the Niger Delta region of the country.

Delta State representative on the board of the NDDC, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya, representing the Chairman of the board and Chief Executive Officer, noted that the initiative was part of swift responses by President Bola Tinubu in addressing the plights of victims of flood now grasping with the present economic crunch.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony at the Sapele Athletic club in Sapele, Delta State, on Friday, Igbuya said the palliatives were aimed at cushioning the hardship faced by the flood victims.

“You remember the flood happened in 2022 and as you know President Bola Tinubu was not in office then, so was the NDDC Managing Director and Chairman of the board. But, when the issue came up, he graciously approved this relief operation,” Igbuya said, noting that even though it happened in 2022, the victims were still in the throes of the aftermath.

He said the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda made it imperative for the commission to reach out to the victims most of whom are still faced with mounting challenges from the disaster.

Igbuya maintained that the NDDC is committed to programmes that would affect the people positively, emphasizing that the board is engaging in activities that truly reflect the people’s needs and mandate of the board.

He pointed out that the welfare of the people is paramount, noting that despite the fact that the 2022 flood took place in the previous government, the board is guided to deliver optimally and deliver people-oriented programmes for the growth and development of the Niger Delta region.

Truckloads of items distributed included bags of rice, bags of beans, mattresses, vegetable oil, noodles, toiletries, tomato paste, boats, cassava milling machines, sewing and grinding machines, salt, among other relief materials.

The community leaderships across the 25 local governments of Delta State, including women groups and youth groups, were on hand to receive the relief materials.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Onoriode Ogodo of Sapele-Okpe community, while thanking the NDDC, said “the items will go far in supporting those who lost homes and means of livelihoods during the floods.”

Mr. Felix Emuobo, President general of Elume community in Sapele LGA, said “with the materials in the right hands, we can rebuild and support our people through these difficult times. I commend the NDDC for their effort towards bringing relief to us.”

Igbuya distributing the palliative and relief materials to the victims.