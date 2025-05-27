Delta: Navy deactivates eight illegal refineries in crude oil crackdown

Personnel of the Nigerian Navy, attached to Forward Operating Base (FOB), Escravos, Delta State, have carried out a series of successful operations targeting crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and other illicit activities in the Niger Delta region.

This is coming in a sustained effort to enhance Nigeria’s daily crude oil output and combat economic sabotage.

In total, the three operations led to the deactivation of eight illegal refining sites, with the seizure of approximately 16,040 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,650 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

The materials were found in two ovens, 43 dugout pits, and 18 polythene sacks.

These operations, conducted under Operation DELTA SANITY II and guided by actionable intelligence, underscore FOB Escravos’ unwavering commitment to the strategic directives of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla (Admiralty Medal), aimed at eliminating all forms of maritime illegality in Nigeria’s territorial waters.

On 14 May 2025, based on credible intelligence, FOB Escravos operatives uncovered and dismantled two illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadino, in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State.

The sites contained approximately 5,625 litres of stolen crude oil, stored in one oven and 17 dugout pits.

Subsequently, on 19 May 2025, three more illegal refining sites were discovered and dismantled in the same vicinity.

This operation led to the recovery of approximately 2,500 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,650 litres of illegally refined AGO, stored in one oven, five dugout pits, and 18 polythene sacks.

Maintaining operational momentum, FOB Escravos personnel conducted a follow-up operation on 26 May 2025, uncovering and deactivating another three illegal refining sites at Oteghele, also in Obodo Omadino.

These sites harboured an estimated 7,915 litres of stolen crude oil, concealed in 21 dugout pits.

FOB Escravos remains committed to its mandate of disrupting the operations of economic saboteurs and ensuring that Nigeria harnesses the full benefits of its natural resources.

