Delta mourners conveying corpse to Abia were kidnapped in Imo ― Police

Latest News
By Nnanna Nwogu - Umuahia
Delta mourners conveying corpse to Abia were kidnapped in Imo, Police arrest man who killed, buried friend in his house in Kogi, 5 gunmen killed, 3 officers injured as police raid IPOB/ESN camp in Imo, Ogun Father daughter her,Police arrest pastor for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl in Lagos, Police confirm the arrest of Kuje Prison escapee in Kaduna, Suspect car snatcher Kano, Fulani herdsmen did not

Abia Police Command has said Abia State-bound mourners from Delta State, who were conveying a corpse to the state were kidnapped in Imo State, and not in Abia.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Abia State, Mr Geoffrey Ogbonna disclosed this to Tribune Online in Umuahia, stating that contrary to reports that it happened in Abia, the incident actually happened in a neighbouring town, Ihube, which is in Imo State.

The Abraka in Delta State hearse conveying corpse to Isuikwuato Community in Abia State was weekend intercepted by suspected kidnappers.

Information has it that the incident took place around Ihube Okigwe, Imo State axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

According to the source, armed bandits waylaid the vehicle conveying the corpse and dragged the occupants into the bush, abandoning the coffin in the vehicle on the scene.

A close source to the deceased husband said the abductors whisked the victims including the deceased woman’s daughter, the driver of the hearse and others into the bush, while the woman’s daughter later escaped from the abductors leaving the driver and the other man in the kidnappers’ den.

According to the source on condition of anonymity the Divisional Police Officer in Isuikwuato was immediately contacted for their intervention.

The abandoned corpse, the source said was later deposited at the mortuary, “We are devastated.

“They took away the victims into the bush. We have gone to pick up the corpse and we reported it to the police. We want the government to come to our rescue.”

Abia has boundaries with five eastern states, while the forests in Okigwe have been giving haven to gunmen who terrorize both states.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


 

You might also like
Latest News

Peter Obi’s movement strengthens South-East chances to clinch Presidency ―…

Latest News

FG empowers over 5,000 Nigerians living with disabilities

Latest News

School resumption date in Kano still Sept 12 ― Ministry of Education

Latest News

Experts raise alarm over influx of substandard sanitary pad, cotton wool

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More